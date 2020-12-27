Edward F. Toole, 85, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Albany, New York, he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Anne Mary (Sheeran) Toole. He was the loving husband of Deborah Jane (Showalter) Toole.
Edward served our country in the U.S. Army and graduated from Notre Dame College with a B.A. in philosophy. He furthered his studies at Wharton School of Finance and went on to work for Merrill Lynch and the Lancaster Host Resort. He also carried mail for the USPS. Edward was passionate about investing; he enjoyed following the stock market and was an avid reader and life-long learner. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by 3 children: Michelle, wife of Ray Georges of Providence Forge, VA; Erika, wife of Bayard Robinson of Quarryville; and Erin Wingenroth, companion of Kelly Jackson of Atco, NJ. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alexa, Connor, Colin, Cayla, Samantha, Calvin, and Janice. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Lamar Ortiz, a brother, Fr. Jim Toole, and a sister, Anne Stallmer.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at
