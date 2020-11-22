Edward F. Fitzkee of Lancaster, PA passed peacefully on November 11, 2020 with his daughters at his side and is now reunited with his wife, Nancy. As a proud World War II combat vet, the date of his passing, Veterans Day, is fitting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Suzanna (Portner) Fitzkee and his sister, Janet F. Neas. Nancy Swope Fitzkee, his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, predeceased him on April 16, 2020.
He is survived by their children; Dave (Cindy) Fitzkee, Diane Fitzkee, and Janice (Ray) Brown; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
He will be remembered lovingly by family and friends for his intelligence, sociability, service, incredible memory, keen wit, and humor.
