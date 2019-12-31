Entered into eternal peace on December 24, 2019 at the Lebanon VA hospital at the age of 87. Ed was born on June 13, 1932 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 5 sisters, his wife Bettie and a daughter Shirley Kaylor.
Ed was affectionately referred to as Pop and loved his family, friends, the mountains, hunting, and fishing. He was a long time member of Ruhls United Methodist Church. He was a 1950 graduate of Milton Hershey School for Boys and a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army. He retired from Marathon Electric in Hallam, PA in 1997, and continued working part-time at Pro Fab Associates in Manheim. Upon the death of his beloved wife Bettie in 2005, he moved to Landisville Apartments where he stayed active in volunteering there, participating in coffee hours and Bible study. He was a member of Hempfield Rec and enjoyed going to the gym and socializing.
He is survived by a daughter Lori Drey, wife of Jeffrey, a daughter Linda Geib wife of Gerald and a son Barry Herr husband of Cynthia, a son-in-law Glenn Kaylor, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Pop's life on Sunday, January 5th at 4 pm at Ruhls United Methodist Church in Manheim, PA. Contributions to the church can be made in Ed's memory and mailed to the church.
A living tribute »