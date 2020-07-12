Edward "Eddie" Rogevich headed down the third base line all the way to home on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl (Summers) Rogevich, his siblings, Judy, Ray and Joe, his children, Christa Carlson, Paula Walsh and Matthew Rogevich, as well as his seven loving grandchildren: Josh, Jordan, Jake, Nick, Connor, Sara and Benny.
Eddie was well-known for his kind heart, sporty soul and child-like spirit.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Eddie's favorite foundation: Wounded Warrior Project.
Funeral services were private.