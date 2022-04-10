Edward "Eddie" L.S. Alleman, 47, of Harrisburg PA passed away March 31, 2022 at his home. He was born in Tennessee and lived in PA for most of his life. Eddie attended Elizabethtown High School. He loved to fix cars with his good friend Jon Whited.
He is survived by a daughter, Elsa, and a son, Timothy "TJ" and grandson, Jackson. Also survived by a brother Jesse and wife Dawn, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great-nieces and a great-nephew. They were all very special to him. Surviving parents are Albert Alleman, Jr. and The Rev. Emily Styer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
