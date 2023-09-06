Edward W. "Ed" Schaich, Jr., 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 31, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Cincinnati, OH he was the son of the late Edward and Alice (Hassert) Schaich. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Farquhar) Schaich with whom he shared over 59 years of marriage.
He received his bachelor's degree from Ohio University. Ed later moved his family to Lancaster, where he worked at the former Ford New Holland where he served as an art director before retiring in 1999.
Ed was a gifted writer and known artist in the area. He was an avid bird watcher who loved to spend time at Middle Creek Sanctuary watching the snow geese and Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, watching the different birds.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Jeffrey Charles Schaich, husband of Christy of Boulder, CO, Stephanie Ann Bricken, wife of Barry of Spring Lake, NJ, and David Donald Schaich, life partner of Holly Bishop of Evergreen, CO. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jack, Hank, Jamesyn, and Waverly; sister, Beverly Kennedy, and sister-in-law Ann Schaich. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Kenneth, and Donald.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private in Old Zion Church Cemetery, Brickerville. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10-11 AM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011, and Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com