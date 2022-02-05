Edward "Ed" R. Collemacine, 64, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Reading. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph G. and Christina G. (Kane) Collemacine and was the husband of Carol (Becker) Collemacine with whom he shared 23 years of marriage.
He was a member of the Shade Tree Committee, Denver Borough. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and watching western films. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandson. He enjoyed vacationing with his family in Ocean City, Maryland for many years.
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a truck driver for most of his life. Most recently for Four Seasons, H.R. Ewell, Sarah's Motor Express, and he was an over-the-road dispatcher for Penske.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by 2 daughters, Lindsey, wife of James Pettus, and Madison Collemacine; grandson, Keith Pettus; brother, Bruce Collemacine, husband of Ellen; sister, Christina Stilwell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Collemacine.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, February 8th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Lyle Neal officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service Office, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Bldg. 18, 1st Floor, Lebanon, PA, 17042.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.