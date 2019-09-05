Edward E. Springer, Sr., 89, formerly of Columbia, PA died at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown on September 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Janet Mummau Springer who preceded him in death in 1987. Born in Columbia he was the son of the late Edward J. and Gladys Fry Springer.
Ed was President and Vice-President of the former Columbia Laundry & Machine Co. from 1947 – 1975. He then owned and operated Springer's Machine Co. from 1975 – 1982. He returned to Columbia Laundry & Machine Co. in 1982 – 1988. He then served as a self-employed Architectural Draftsman from 1988 – 2002. Ed was a Lutheran by faith. He was a member of the Columbia/ Middletown Elks Lodge #1074, Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM, and the Corinthian Royal Arch Chapter. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Ed's hobbies included woodworking and the love of flying, earning his private pilot's license in the 70's.
Surviving is a Daughter: Sandra L. wife of William Keyser of Columbia and Sons: Edward E. Jr. husband of Chandra E. Springer of York, PA and Dennis E. husband of Deborah Springer of Mount Joy, PA, 16 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Also surviving is a Sister: Jane wife of Dale Vera of Wrightsville, PA. He was predeceased by a Brother: John "Jack" Springer.
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please watch the newspaper for the announcement of the scheduled service. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville