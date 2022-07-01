Edward. E Millhouse November 19, 1933 June 27, 2022

Edward E. (Ed) Millhouse, Jr., of Elizabethtown, PA., passed away at his home on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the age of 88 years. Present with him at the time of his passing was his wife of 64 years, Kathleen (Kay) Jones Millhouse. Ed was born in Leola, PA., to Edward E. Millhouse, Sr., and Anna Bouder Millhouse in 1933, where he grew up alongside his three brothers on the family farm.
After serving in the United States Army, he met and married Kay in 1958. In 1959, the welcomed Jeff and moved to Elizabethtown in 1960. Luann and Greg came into the family in 1961 and 1963, respectively.
During his time in Elizabethtown, Ed worked his way through various positions including general manager at Farmers Fertilizer Works in town. After that, he worked at the Warner- Lambert pharmaceutical factory in Manheim, and at the Manheim Auto Auction.
Ed enjoyed watching football and ice hockey, doing yardwork, and discussing politics and current events. His hobbies included daily crossword puzzles and playing cards and fishing.
He is survived by his, wife, Kathleen, and his three children: son, Jeff Millhouse, and Aimee (Texas); daughter, Luann Reichenbaugh, and Mike (Maryland), and son, Greg Millhouse, and Ted (Nevada). His extended family includes his grandson Griffith Millhouse and Susie (Texas) and granddaughter, Jordan Reichenbaugh (Maryland); his two great-grandchildren Lilly and Jacob Millhouse (Texas) and by his two brothers, Kenneth Millhouse, and Larry Millhouse.
At his request, final arrangements have been kept private. Please omit flowers. Memories and condolences may be share at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »