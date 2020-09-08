Edward E. Keller died September 1, 2020. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville. A Masonic Service conducted by his lodge will begin Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Following a private family service on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, a funeral procession will begin at 10:45 a.m. from the church by the Wrightsville Fire Company for Ed's final call with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wrightsville Hope United Methodist Church, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368, or Hope Food Pantry, 404 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368 or to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »