Edward E. “Ed” Mummert, 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in York, PA, the son of Luther and Catheleen (Sullivan) Mummert. Ed was married to Bonita L (Nixdorf) Mummert, his wife of fifty years.
After his service in the U.S. Navy, he began his career in radio broadcasting but then went on to fulfill his dream of entering college to study philosophy. He graduated from Franklin & Marshall College, Class of ‘76. He then worked at GPU Nuclear as document control supervisor and retired from First Energy.
When not deep in thought or contemplating the bigger questions of life, he was engaged in making beautiful music. Ed was a gifted musician from an early age and played in many local bands over the years, the last gig being for eighteen years with Banjo Jimmy at Kitchen Kettle Village.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Edward, Jr., Steven (Valerie), and Laura Steele, his brother, Dr Kenneth Mummert and sister, Ginny Fitz, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Darlene.
A private service will be held at a later date.
