Edward Dechant Stoudt June 17, 1940 ~ February 6, 2023

Edward Dechant Stoudt, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023, surrounded by family. A resident of Waltham, Vermont, Ed was born in Reading and spent much of his life in Adamstown, Pennsylvania, where he was a self-made businessman and visionary.
Though his business began humbly in 1962 with Stoudt's Kountry Kitchen, Ed was soon running a fine steak house, antique mall, bakery, and bier garden, a place for German beer, oompah music, and Gemtlichkeit in Lancaster County. In 1987, Ed and his wife Carol opened Stoudt Brewing Company to provide authentic German-style lagers for their festivals. Stoudts beer quickly became renowned for its quality, winning many awards and distributing in nearly 20 states. Ed's passionate brewery tours became a fan favorite, and even as his family of employees grew, there was never a harder worker than Ed himself.
In 1996, he commenced to building Stoudtburg Village, modeled after his ancestral home of Rothenburg ob der Tauber in Bavaria, Germany. Ed was truly proud of his German heritage and his country, serving in the U.S. Navy as well as in local politics. Always one to live life to the fullest, Ed was a lover of music, animals, travel, history, and gardening. But nothing was as important as family.
Edward Dechant Stoudt is survived by his wife Carol Stoudt, children Elizabeth Stoudt Thomas, wife of Matthew, Carey Stoudt, Edward J. Stoudt, Laura Stoudt, wife of Steve French, and Gretel Stoudt, grandchildren Liam Galiano, Nicholas Galiano, husband of Zainab, Henry Matson, Eliana Matson, Evelyn Stoudt, and Oliver Matson, sister Jean L. Cocuzza, wife of Anthony, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, and is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Ada Stoudt, and sisters Dorothy Schweitzer and Mary Stoudt.
There will be a celebration of Ed's life on April 8th in Adamstown, Pennsylvania. In lieu of sending flowers, the Stoudt family requests that you share a good brew with friends and family.
