Edward D. Martino, 84, Lancaster, formerly of Blue Ball, PA, passed away from this earth Monday, February 6, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine, and is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born August 18, 1938, in Camden, NJ., to the late John and Catherine (Caso) Martino, and was the husband of Carole (Williams) Martino. They were married nearly 64 years.
Ed owned and operated several businesses including the Ephrata 322 General Store, Eastern Bulk Commodities, the Honeybrook Restaurant, Honeybrook, PA, and the Brickerville Snackette, Brickerville, PA.
He was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster, and loved serving in various capacities. He particularly enjoyed singing in the choir.
Ed graduated with a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in Business Management and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served from 1956-1960 and was a police officer. He was later commissioned for a para-military operation in Central America. Ed was very interested and active in politics and frequently shared his views through letters to the editor of the Lancaster Newspaper. He later attended a criminal investigation school and became a licensed private detective, serving as Chairman of the Citizens Commission on Crime. His interests included gardening, woodworking, and music.
Ed is survived by his wife, Carole; his three daughters, Janice L., wife of Richard Gottshall, Nancy J., wife of Brian Wise, and Dawn C., wife of Todd Lawrence; six grandchildren, Christopher Wise, Amber Deiterich, Brandon Lawrence, Austin Lawrence, Colton Lawrence, and Lindsee Lawrence (deceased shortly after birth), and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Alyssa and Emma Wise, and Cael Lawrence. He is also survived by sisters, Esther Califano and Ann Polto, and brother, John Martino.
He was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1 to 3 PM, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, followed by a memorial service at 3 PM, with John Frye, Pastor of Worship and Care, Calvary Church officiating. A private burial will be held at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Dayspring Christian Academy, 120 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.