Edward D. Cornelius, 78, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was the husband of Alma Murry Cornelius with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Dean J. and Hilda Robinson Cornelius.
He was employed for over 40 years as an auto mechanic at Heisler's Auto Sales and at Automotive Service Repair, both in York, retiring in 2015. Ed had a passion for cars and trucks, both repairing and restoring them. He was most proud of his "Creamsicle" truck for which he won many trophies and ribbons at the car shows he participated in. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the Leisure Lanes Tuesday Night Men's League for over 50 years. Ed also enjoyed sitting on his front porch and tending to his small garden.
In addition to his wife are his children, Shelly, wife of Wayne Kreiser; Edward S., companion of Sharon McClary; two grandchildren, Megan and Rachel Kreiser; great-grandson, Benjamin Lutz; sister, Nancy D., wife of Terry Hower and a brother, Darrell A. Cornelius. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Esther D. Long, Terry L. Cornelius and Daniel Z. Cornelius.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Ed's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave. Unit 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or at www.diabetes.org would be deeply appreciated.
A living tribute »