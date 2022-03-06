Edward C. "Sonny" Houser, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA Sonny was the son of the late Edward Joseph Houser and Charlotte A. Houser Rineer, and the husband of Joanne Denlinger Houser for 61 years, until her passing in 2019.
Sonny worked at Penn Dairies as a teenager and then was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1958 during the time of the Vietnam War. He returned to Penn Dairies retiring after 45 years of service. From there he stayed busy in many jobs and finished his working life for QVC as a tow motor operator.
He enjoyed bowling and was in the Pensupreme and Nut leagues and spent time vacationing on Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. Sonny was known for a sweet tooth loving chocolate, candies, and bubble gum, while listening to country western music and Blondie. His ultimate passion was cars as he seemed to have a new one every six months; he would spend hours washing, waxing, and polishing them. In his down time, he relaxed while watching sports on TV.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, RoxAnn E. Delmonto, Lancaster, his grandson, Corey, and his siblings: Jacqueline H. Leedom and Richard Rineer. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne "Skip" D. Houser and his brothers, Ronald E. Houser and Clyde Rineer and his son-in-law, Dan Delmonto.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sonny's Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street in Lancaster with Reverend Malinda Clatterbuck officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. For those that wish to participate in a livestream of the service please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2595490425.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Please visit Sonny's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »