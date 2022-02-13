Edward C. Mitchell, Jr., 60, of Willow Street, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward C. Mitchell, Sr. and Helen (Flora) Hoffman. He was the loving husband of Cynthia K. (Dull) Mitchell for 35 years.
Ed was a Trades Manager for CCS Building Group in Willow Street. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, grilling on his Traeger and spending time with his family. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan and attended Wesley Church in Quarryville.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by 3 daughters: Amy Cisney (Brett Bergman) of Lancaster; Sheree Beveridge (Anthony Beacham) of New Providence; and Samantha Mitchell of Conestoga; eight grandchildren: Kayla, Jennifer, Trey, Fayth, Sadie, Sofie, Issac, and Warren Mitchell. Also surviving are siblings: Ann Acker, Richard Wolf, Beth Harris, Katherine Swedberg, Mark Mitchell, Erik Mitchell, and Troy Mitchell. He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Mitchell and a step-son, Kevin Graeff.
A Funeral Service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Church, P.O. Box 364, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at
A living tribute »