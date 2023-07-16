Edward C. Maysilles, 85 of Pequea Township, passed away at home on July 14, 2023. Born in Lancaster on December 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Vivian V. McCardell Maysilles. Ed was the husband of Nancy Welk Maysilles, whom he married on October 12, 1963.
Ed worked in construction the majority of his life. He was a framer for GR Martin in Ephrata. Ed was a very opinionated man who enjoyed the outdoors, antiques and watching Gunsmoke. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Ed served in the United States Army.
Ed will be missed by his wife, Nancy; son, Thomas J., husband of Christina Maysilles of Lancaster; grandsons, Tyler J. and Austin K. Maysilles, both of Lancaster and his sister, Melva Holton of Millersville.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit http://www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
