Edward C. Harnish

Edward Campbell Harnish, 91, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on April 2, 1928, he was one of 16 children born to the late Earl Ralph Harnish and Lavina Campbell Harnish. Edward was the beloved husband of Paula M. (Robey) Harnish, and they would have celebrated 41 years of marriage in December.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Edward honorably served his country with the 133rd Naval Construction Battalion during WWII. He worked as a machine operator for the Kerr Glass Manufacturing Co., from where he retired in 1993 after 18 years of service. He loved history; especially the Civil War era. He also enjoyed trout fishing and playing scrabble and cards. He was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies sports teams. Edward was a member of the VFW in Millersville and the American Legion in Mount Joy.
Edward was the proud father of seven children and one stepson, and is survived by Thomas J. Harnish of Lebanon, Kathy Martin of Lancaster, Deb Chester of Maytown, Cindy Fulmer of Alabama, Mark Harnish of Maytown, Cheryl D. Campbell of Mechanicsburg, and Charles B. Corby, Jr. of Mount Joy. Also surviving is one sister, Josephine Kuhn of Lancaster. He was blessed with eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Vicki L. Thompson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Edward's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA, 17603. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com