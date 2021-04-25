Edward C. Dorwart, 83, passed away at his Manheim Township home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born in Lancaster to the late Edward Kautz and the late Geraldine (Hohman) Dorwart. Ed enjoyed 62 years of marriage with his wife Julie Loretta (Strickler) Dorwart before her death in 2020.
A graduate of Cocalico High School, Ed worked as a carpenter for Carpenters & Joiners Local 431 Union, building schools, hospitals, office buildings and Park City.
He faithfully worshipped at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He also was active in the Eight Ward Beneficial Association, AMVETS Post 19 and American Legion Post #34. A devoted family man, Ed most enjoyed his family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He loved to play golf and travelling to Reno and Vegas.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Pamela A. Albright, and his son, Todd E. Dorwart husband of Keri (Groff); as well as four grandchildren: Kyle, Brooke, Eric and Jason; and five great-grandchildren: Kamden, Kaiden, Kora Rose, Ava and Layla. In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Leed, Robert, Jr., James and Karen.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM with The Rev. Mark L. Russell officiating, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Graveside services with Military Honors will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Denver, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
