Edward "Big Ed" J. Golden, Jr., 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Caroline (Mansolino) and Edward J. Golden, Sr. He was the loving husband of Roberta "Bobbi" (Gromling) with whom he shared almost 54 years of marriage.
Ed graduated from St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia in 1960. He made lifelong friends there and he credited it as the pillar of his education. He then went on to graduate from LaSalle University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Management. He was a proud U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army National Guard.
Ed was employed by East Stroudsburg University as the Assistant Director of the Computer Center. He then went on to enjoy a 29-year career at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit-13, finishing his career as the Human Resources Director. He and Bobbi are members of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Ed also volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and in the religious education center at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. For over 10 years after he retired, Ed volunteered as the Coordinator for the Youth Aid Panel for the Manheim Township Police Department. He was also a former member of the East Hempfield Lions Club.
Ed's booming voice and colorful stories never failed to entertain and are sure to be remembered by his many friends and acquaintances. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and never failed to provide an opinion on the current state of the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers. He and Bobbi enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, visiting Rocky Mountain National Park every year to snowshoe. Ed truly loved to celebrate his Irish heritage and visited Ireland numerous times. While Michelle and Michael were growing up Ed and his family spent numerous summers combing the beach at Wildwood, New Jersey. Ed enjoyed life to the fullest, was proud of his beautiful family, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Bobbi, Ed is survived by two children: Michelle E. Stoudt, wife of John of Lancaster, and Michael E. Golden, husband of Shandra N. Frey of Cedar City, UT.; 1 grandson, Liam, a brother Thomas J. Golden of Philadelphia, and 2 granddogs: Uly and Carmella.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private service was held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church and interment followed at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Ed's family looks forward to sharing stories at his Celebration of Life which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you send a contribution in Ed's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com and select Ed's obituary.