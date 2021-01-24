Edward B. Hauck, 98, passed away on January 10, 2021. Ed was a WWII veteran, former newspaper reporter, public relations and advertising executive, loving husband and proud father of five. He is survived by his wife of 75 years Mary Florence Hauck, the petite redhead known to all her friends and family as "Flo."
A Lancaster native Hauck was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School (1940) and Franklin & Marshall Academy (1941). He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and attended the Army Specialized Training Program at Providence College, Rhode Island, from which he was later awarded an Honorary Bachelor of Science degree. Hauck served three-and-a-half years in the U.S. Army and saw combat in the European Theater as a member of an infantry rifle company in the 328th Regiment, 26th Infantry (Yankee) Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star and two major battle stars, among other medals. Following the war, he married Mary Florence Campbell of Warren, Rhode Island in 1945. He attended Brown University (1945-46) and transferred to the University of Miami (FL), where he was a rugged member of the Hurricanes football team, graduating in 1948.
Following military service and college, Hauck joined the editorial staff of the Harrisburg Patriot-News in 1948 as a general assignment reporter. He later moved on to the International News Service (INS) in the Harrisburg news bureau, covering the state legislature and the governor's office. Hauck relocated to New York City in 1955 where he worked as an account executive at several public relations and advertising agencies. In 1975 he formed his own firm, Revere Associates, specializing in marketing communications for clients in the research pharmaceutical industry. He retired in 1985 and returned to Lancaster.
In retirement he became an avid tennis player and bicyclist and enjoyed working out at Universal Athletic Club. He served as a volunteer for the Lancaster County Office of the Aging, the former St. Joseph's Hospital and Meals on Wheels. In 2002 he was named a "distinguished alumnus" of Franklin & Marshall Academy. He also served a term as president of the 328th Infantry Combat Team Veterans Association, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7294, Millersville, PA, the Franklin & Marshall Academy Alumni Association, the Lancaster County Historical Society, the Lancaster County Nature Conservancy, and the University of Miami Alumni Association.
Ed was the son of the late Leo and Anna Hauck (Kirchner). His father, known as Leo Houck, was a professional boxer who later served as boxing coach for 27 years at Penn State University. Leo was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. Ed Hauck is predeceased by his three sisters Mary DeFranco, Margaret Moyer and Nancy Reinfried, and his two brothers Leo Hauck and Thomas Hauck. He is survived by his brother Joseph Hauck.
He is also survived by his five children: Lise Hauck Shine, Peter F. Hauck, John E. Hauck, Edward B. Hauck, Jr., and Mary Martha Hauck; four grandchildren: Bridget and Christopher Shine; and Katie Prochnow and Robert Hauck; and two great-grandchildren: Claire and Maximilian Prochnow.
Funeral services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
