Edward B. Carvell, Sr.

Edward B. Carvell, 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home of 58 years in New Holland.
He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Virginia (Oatman) Carvell. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2020. He was born in the little California area of Lancaster County and the tenth of 16 children of the late Nathan Whitcraft Carvell and Hattie Stark (Bear) Carvell.
Ed was a lifelong member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rothsville.
Ed graduated from Caernarvon High School in 1945. However, his formal education was cut short due to being drafted into World War II during his senior year. He served in the Pacific Theatre and rose to the rank of Sergeant in the Army. During his service, he worked in the mail room, the morgue and was part of the occupation forces in Japan. In 1946 he returned home and took a job with New Holland Machine Company/Sperry New Holland where he worked for 34 years, until his retirement in 1985, as foreman in the experimental division. For a short time in earlier years, he worked in the body shop of Oberholtzer Chevrolet in Terre Hill. He belonged to the Cloister Post #429, American Legion and New Holland Post #7362 V.F.W. Having a servant's heart he readily devoted his time and talents to others and to his community. Ed was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Hospice and in his younger days, served as president of the Trustees for Liberty Fire Company.
Becoming a member of the Masonic Fraternity in 1959, he served as Master of Howell Lodge #405 F.&A.M. in Honey Brook in 1966. He was active with the Rajah Shrine as a volunteer driver for Shriners Children's Hospital. He served as the Commander-in-chief of the Reading Consistory of the Scottish Rite from 1983 to 1985, Master of Excelsior Mark Lodge No. 216 in Philadelphia in 1996 and served as an advisor for the Cloister Chapter of the Order of DeMolay. He supported his sons scouting activities and two of his proudest moments were watching his sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Ed enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in the Pine Creek Valley. He said he hopes to be remembered as a good, clean living guy.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by two sons, Edward B. Carvell, Jr. of Lancaster, John Alan Carvell of New Holland; a brother, Donald Carvell of California and a sister, Arlene (Ralph) Meckley of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Ralph, Walter, Fred, Nevin, George, James and sisters, Ruth, Esther, Reba, Martha, Marion and Jean.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
