Edward Andrew Long, 54, of Elizabethtown, PA, died on Friday, September 30, 2022 after suffering a severe heart attack. Born in Durham, NC, he was the beloved son of Theodore E. and Betty G. Long.
Edward was a graduate of Washington High School, Washington, PA, and attended Washington and Jefferson College for three years. He graduated from the International Culinary Academy in Pittsburgh, PA in 1991.
He discovered his passion and eventual vocation during his college years when he worked in a family restaurant in Washington, PA, first as a dishwasher, then a short order cook, and finally kitchen manager. After graduation from the Culinary Academy, Edward followed the path of many chefs, working for a range of restaurants and country clubs and concluded his time in restaurants as the Executive Chef at the Union Grill in Washington, PA. Edward joined Morrison Healthcare in 2004 and worked in executive chef positions at the Washington Hospital Center and the Children's National Medical Center, both in Washington, D.C. In 2007, he moved to the Lancaster General Health System, where he served as Senior Executive Chef, first for the system, and most recently its Suburban Pavilion.
Edward will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Though he was known to be a contrarian by nature, he also had a great sense of humor. Family, friends, and food were central to his life, and he also loved reading, biking, his car and hiking, especially in Maine with his daughter, Gretchen.
In addition to his parents, Edward is survived by his loving daughters, Gretchen Lucienne Long, Claudia Rose, granddaughter Aries, his sister, Rachel Long Brenner and many aunts and uncles. Edward had a very positive and caring relationship with his former wife, Lelia, mother of Gretchen and Claudia.
A Celebration of Edward's life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Susquehanna Room at Elizabethtown College, with Edward's uncle, Pastor Dan Long, presiding.
In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations in Edward's memory to Second Chance for Life or your favorite animal rescue organization.
