Edward Alfred Johnson, Jr. 1922 – 2020

Edward A. Johnson, Jr., was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and educator. He was a former resident of Springfield, Delaware County, a proud World War II veteran, and Elementary principal in Haverford School District. He died, July 14th, 2020, at the age of 97, of natural causes at the Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster.
He was born on October 20th, 1922 to the late Edward A. Johnson and Carrie Leedom Johnson. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Eleanor Johnson, Marian Heitman, and Florence Meyer.
Ed Johnson loved his family. He is survived by, Dorothy Leonard Johnson, his wife of 72 years; his son, Edward L. Johnson (Jane); his daughter, Sandra Mast (Eric); four grandchildren, Timothy Johnson, Amy Ober (Kyle), Nate Mast (Ashley), Laura Seeley (Jonathan). He has two great-granddaughters, Macy Ober, Quinn Mast and a great-grandson, Cooper Mast. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Abington High School, he enlisted in the Air Corps, serving in the 15th Air Force Base, Italy. He flew 25 missions as part of a B-24 Bomber Crew into Austria and Germany.
Ed Johnson was an avid athlete. Following the War, he attended West Chester University where he played varsity soccer, as well as varsity, and semi-pro Suburban League baseball, while earning a bachelor's degree in physical education. A highlight of his baseball career was playing in the East -West All-Star Game in Fenway Park, Boston where he doubled off the Green Monster. He went on to earn a Masters Degree in Elementary Education. At Haverford, he was a teacher from 1950-1954, principal at Llanerch from 1954-58, Manoa Elementary School from 1958-1970, and Oakmont from 1970-1988.
While he enjoyed all sports, baseball was his passion. Ed shared his enthusiasm for the game with family, teachers and students alike, coaching and umpiring many school baseball and softball games over the years. In his retirement, he continued his passion, working with students, by serving as a volunteer coach for Haverford Girls Softball. In recognition of his decades of dedicated service to Haverford Township, teachers and administrators awarded him a Phillies Dream Week experience, a gift of memories he enjoyed throughout his retirement. Upon his retirement, his love of baseball transferred to golf. He served as a volunteer coach for the Springfield Boys Golf Team.
He was also a proud grandfather, and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Willow Valley, especially the nurses at The Glen for all their support and loving care.
Graveside services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
