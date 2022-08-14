Edward A. Stevens, 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Harvey Stevens and Irene Stevens Good. He was married to his beloved wife, Sharon (Deraclea) Stevens, for 32 years.
Ed proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970. He worked for Zephyr Aluminum for 35 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 34. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being on his boat in Delaware.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his daughter, Jennifer L. Sullivan (John), son, Jason E. Stevens (Tracy), grandchildren, Tiffany (Stephen), Kelsey, Erin, and Brady, great-granddaughter, Evalynn, brother, Dennis L. Stevens (Carol), sister Deborah Rivera (Jose), brother, Bill Good, Jr. (Pam), stepsisters, Susan Good and Sally Barardi.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ed's Memorial Service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with Military Funeral Honors. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Please visit Ed's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »