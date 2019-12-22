Edward A. "Ed" Graetz, 93, of Quarryville, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret E. "Peg" Graetz, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Edward M. and Emma M. (Henry) Graetz.
Ed was a graduate of Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ. He was employed as an electronics technician with ITT Gilfillan, retiring in 1989 after 45 years. Ed served his country in the Army Air Force from 1945 to 1947.
Ed was active as a Ham radio operator, WB6IOQ/AA2OH. It was his joy to communicate with his children and other missionaries around the world. Ed was faithful and solid, a man of quiet strength and integrity.
He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Paul) Hoiland, of Strasburg, and Shirl (Randy) Pearson, of Willow Street, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602, with visitation from noon to 1:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed's memory to the mission fund of Grace Church at Willow Valley at the above address.
