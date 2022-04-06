Edward A. Bresch, III, 68, a long-time resident of Faith Friendship Ministries in Mountville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward A. Bresch, Jr. and Patricia R. (Strickland) Bresch Davis.
Edward graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School with the Class of 1971. While a resident at Faith Friendship Ministries, he enjoyed performing odd jobs and running errands. He was of the Catholic faith.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the love and caring shown to Edward while he was a resident of Faith Friendship Ministries.
He is survived by two sisters, Georgia M. Bresch of Ocean View, DE, and Kristine M. Caruso of Parkland, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Anthony M. Bresch.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held at 11:30 AM on April 11th, 2022, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Charles Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Faith Friendship Ministries, P.O. Box 567, Mountville, PA 17554; or online at faithfriendship.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com