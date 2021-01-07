Edris "Edie" Herr Galway

Edris Herr Galway, 85, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on January 4, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lititz and raised in Lancaster, she was the wife of James H. Galway, and daughter of the late Samuel and Rhetta (Fry) Herr.
Edie graduated from Nursing School and began working as a registered nurse in the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital. On a dare from a girlfriend, she flew to Washington DC, where she interviewed for a flight attendant position with Allegheny Airlines. Not only did she get the job, but she also met Jim, and after the two were married, Edie returned to nursing. Her heart and soul was caring for others, always unselfish and always putting others first. This quality was present with family and friends, extending well beyond both to include all of the people she touched in her nursing profession.
Edie found great joy by making others happy. Her life centered around God and her family, and her kind and caring spirit would always make any situation a celebration. Saying Edie was the best wife and mother any husband or child could ask for falls short of the incredible gifts she provided the family. Edie cherished spending time with her family, including her grandchildren which brought her so much joy. She and her grandchildren shared a special bond that will last forever.
She took great pride in her home and was an impeccable decorator. She had a gift for taking an empty space and filling it with her special talents and making it ‘home'. Edie enjoyed trips to the beach, decorating, antiquing, knitting, rug hooking, and yes, ironing. Always a perfectionist, Edie never left anything incomplete.
Edie had a deep faith in Christ, was a long-time member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Neffsville, and valued the fellowship of friends in and out of the church family.
She will be dearly missed by her family including her husband of 63 years, Jim Galway; her children, Michael Galway and his partner Lee Ann Weir; Debra Galway; and Mark Galway and his wife Linda; 7 grandchildren, Eric Wardrop and his wife Tasha Plunket; Kory Wardrop and his wife Jaclyn; Ashley Galway and her partner Dominic Bagguley; Catherine Wallace and her husband William; Shane Galway and his fiancée Julia Pondolfino; Jonathan Galway; and Kristen Galway; 2 great-grandchildren, Dylan and Noah Wardrop; and a brother, Gerald Herr and his wife Sue.
Services will be Live-Streamed on Friday January 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Craig Ross officiating. Following services, interment will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Moravian Manor Benevolent Fund, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.