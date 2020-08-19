Edna Z. Weaver, 90, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Maugansville Mennonite Home in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Ephrata she was the daughter of the late Noah W. and Elizabeth Zimmerman Burkholder. A homemaker, she was the wife of the late Noah B. Weaver who died in July of 2014. She was a member of Clearview Mennonite Church, Manheim.
Surviving are two sons: Lester B. husband of Irene R. Kurtz Weaver of Manheim, Linford B. husband of Lynnette S. Zimmerman Weaver of Manheim, four daughters: Elaine B. wife of Leonard E. Horning of Denver, Ruth Ann wife of Philip R. Horst of Ephrata, Marie B. wife of Mel Horst of Lititz, Marion B. wife of Norman L. Hahn of East Earl, a daughter-in-law, Erma E. Weaver of Manheim, 34 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, four brothers: Ivan husband of Irene Burkholder of Akron, Harvey husband of Jeanette Burkholder of Denver, Norman Burkholder of Talmage, Elvin Burkholder of Ephrata, and three sisters: Mary Nolt Martin of Richland, Ella Hurst Zimmerman wife of Isaac Zimmerman of Ephrata, and Etta Martin of Holtwood. Preceding her in death is a son, Noah B. Weaver, Jr., a grandson, Arlen L. Weaver, three brothers: Aaron, Noah, David, and five sisters: Alta, Anna, Elizabeth, Ada, and Lena.
Funeral services will be at Clearview Mennonite Church, 90 North Esbenshade Road, Manheim, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at Garrett's Mill, 9 Terry Lane, Lebanon on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Please omit flowers. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim is in charge of arrangements.
