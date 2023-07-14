Edna Z. John, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Voganville to the late Norman and Martha (Zimmerman) Weaver.
She was a member of Akron United Zion Church. Edna enjoyed many senior activities at Lititz Senior Center, Cocalico Senior Center, and Ephrata Manor. The family would like to extend their thanks to the Ephrata Manor nursing and personal care unit for the excellent care provided to Edna during her stay. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the Hospice and Community Care team for all of their compassionate care of Edna.
During her working years, Edna worked at Hess Egg and as a packer at Quinlan Pretzel.
Edna is survived by a daughter, Mary, wife of Barry Saylor; a son, James, husband of Patricia Weiler; six grandchildren, Kevin, Barry Jr., Billy, Nathan, Brie, Michelle; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Z. Weaver; a sister, Anna Mary Weaver and several step-children and step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul H. Weiler; her second husband, Arthur John; two sons, Norman Weiler, Paul Weiler; two grandsons, Timothy Weiler and Michael Weiler.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Gary Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
