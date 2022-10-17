Edna W. Nolt, 87, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in East Earl to the late William Z. and Mary O. (Weaver) Martin and was the wife of the late John C. Nolt.
She was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church.
Edna was a homemaker.
Edna is survived by seven children, Leonard, husband of Ruth (Nolt) Nolt of New Holland, John, husband of Alta (Oberholtzer) Nolt of Stevens, Myron, husband of Esther (Hurst) Nolt of Lititz, Gerald, husband of Thelma (Martin) Nolt of Lititz, Mary Etta, wife of Frank Fox of Greenwood, WI, Arlene, wife of Moses Hoover of Myerstown, Lorraine, wife of Maynard Wise of Lebanon; 49 grandchildren; 151 great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Henry Martin of Lebanon, Ivan Martin of Millersburg, Clarence Martin of Ephrata, James Martin of East Earl, Titus Martin of Newmanstown, David Martin of Lititz, Mary Martin of Akron, Martha Musser of Lititz and Mabel High of Savannah, NY.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, William Martin, Harvey Martin, Paul Martin, John Martin, Anna Wenger, and an infant sister.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
