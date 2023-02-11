Edna W. Martin, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Fairmount Homes where she had resided for the past month. She was the wife of the late Miles S. Martin who died in 2017. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Martin S. and Esther B. Weaver Shirk.
Edna was a homemaker and had also worked in the kitchen at Horst Auction for 20 years. She was a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are 4 sons, Louis S. husband of Mabel Martin of Canandaigua, NY, Mervin S. Martin of Ephrata, Albert S. husband of Lois Ann Martin of Canandaigua, NY, and Ralph S. Martin of Ephrata; a daughter, Minerva S. Martin of Ephrata; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-granddchildren; a brother, Eli W. husband of Anna Shirk of Mifflinburg; 3 sisters, Mary W. Leid of Martindale, Esther W. Shirk of Martindale, and Martha W. wife of J. David Martin of Shippensburg; and 2 sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Shirk of Shiloh, OH and Arlene Shirk of Beavertown. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Martin and by siblings, Susie W. Shirk, Edwin W. Shirk, Ruth W. Shirk and Clarence W. Shirk.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, at 9:30 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the home of Mark Leid, 1126 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
