Edna Sangrey (Tyson) Brubaker, 86, of Pittsburg, KS, formerly of Golden City, Missouri, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Medicalodge South of Pittsburg.
She was born September 8, 1933 at Manheim, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Aaron S. and Esther S. (Sangrey) Tyson. She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School and Lancaster General Hospital's School of Nursing.
On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Wilbur G. Brubaker. They were married for 59 years. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2017.
Mrs. Brubaker was a Registered Nurse, working at former Lockwood Hospital and Mount Vernon Place Care Center. She was also a homemaker.
Membership was held in the Osage Church of the Brethren, McCune, Kansas.
Survivors include her seven children, Joycetta (Bruce) Wanner of Gap, Pennsylvania, J. Larry Brubaker of Moriarty, New Mexico, Evelyn (Gary) Woodrum of Pittsburg, Kansas, Cheryl (Bill) Pickenpaugh of Gilmer, Texas, David (Tina) Brubaker of Golden City, Missouri, Nancy (Ray) Simhiser of Stockton, Missouri, and Karen (Joe) Morgan of Lamar, Missouri; four brothers, Issac, Timothy, James, and Warren Tyson; three sisters, Lois Neuenschwander, Josephine Brubaker, and Mary Sue Corey; nineteen grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday (June 23), at the Osage Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jim Therrien officiating. Burial will follow in the Osage Brethren Cemetery. A private family visitation will be held prior to the funeral. The Service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mrs. Brubaker's obituary page. Friends may call from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday at the Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given to the Osage Church of the Brethren Missions Fund.