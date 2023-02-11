Edna S. Horning, 89, of East Earl, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of Moses Z. Horning who survives. They had been married for 68 years.
Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Elva (Sensenig) Huber.
Edna worked in the produce Department of Shady Maple Farm Market for 25 years.
She was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Michael Lee Horning, East Earl, Luella Horning, East Earl, and Rosene married to John Zimmerman, Thompsontown, eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, a sister Elva married to Wilmer Martin, New Holland and a brother-in-law Carl Lehman, Mechanicsburg.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lehman and Mabel Lehman and two brothers-in-law Samuel W. Reiff, and Peter Lehman.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Bowmanville Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman, Marlin Lauver, Amos K. Martin, and Leon B. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center on Monday from 5 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
