Edna R. Weaver, 97, of New Holland, entered into the presence of her Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Garden Spot Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester M. Weaver, in 2002.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Clayton M. and Anna Mary (Hollinger) Martin.
She was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where she was a past-president of the ladies sewing circle. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and birdwatching.
Surviving are seven children: Sarah Jane married to Carl Zeiset, Mount Joy, Doris Jean married to Carl Hershey, Landisville, Daryl Eugene married to Bonnie (Herr) Weaver, Millersville, Cheryl Rose married to John Zimmerman, East Earl, Linford L. married to Linda J. (Fiorito) Weaver, Lititz, Elaine Walker, Lititz, Robert Lynn married to Dawn Louise (Bollinger) Weaver, Akron, 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers: Clarence Martin and Harold married to Edna Martin, all of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law Jeffrey Walker, three grandchildren: Philip Eby Hershey, Brendan Weaver, and Conrad Weaver, a brother Raymond Martin, and sisters Mae Horst and Irene Good.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Garden Spot Village for their loving care of Edna
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl with C. Kenneth Martin, Leon Hurst, and Chester Yoder officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 on Monday from 6 8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 9 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
