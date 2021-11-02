Edna Nolt Hoover, 94, of New Holland, passed away on October 30, 2021 in her daughters residence. Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Suzanna (Nolt) Reiff. She was the loving wife of the late Martin Z. Hoover, with whom she married on November 2, 1948 and shared forty nine years of marriage until the time of his passing on January 2, 2001.
Edna was a member of the New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by children; Verna R. wife of Levi Zimmerman of Ephrata, Arlene R. wife of Elam Zeiset of New Holland, Earl R. husband of Anna (Hoover) Hoover of Mifflinburg, Melvin R. husband of Lucy (Horst) Hoover, Lloyd R. husband of Velma (Wenger) Hoover of Lititz, twenty-four grandchildren and thirty-nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law; Anna Reiff.
In addition to her husband and her parents; she is predeceased by an infant granddaughter and a grandson, an infant great-grandchild and siblings; Aaron Reiff, Lizzie Martin, John Reiff, Ella Zimmerman, Suzanna Hoover and Samuel Reiff.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church at 9:30 AM with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 179 Orlan Road, New Holland PA 17557.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Browse »