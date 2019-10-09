Edna Mae Myers, 85, formerly of College Avenue in Lancaster, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born September 24, 1934 in Lancaster County, she was the first child of the late Albert Lester Turner and Ethel Leoda (Alexander) Turner Felsinger. Edna attended Penn Manor High School. She was a lifelong member of Marticville United Methodist Church. Edna was employed at RCA after high school, by the late Dr. Eugene Kegel's medical office, worked as an office manager for J. Haines Shertzer Associates Surveyors and as a night auditor for Holiday Inn Hotels.
Edna loved to cook and was known for her wonderful holiday meals. Family and friends gathered on many occasions in her home where no one went hungry and almost everyone walked out the door with leftovers. Her chicken corn soup and potato salad were well known and some said she could have packaged and sold them because they were just that good.
Edna volunteered at Lumina, a professional clothing bank, in Lancaster where clients are referred by local job training and employment agencies. She also served as a lay delegate for the United Methodist Church General Conference.
Edna is survived by a son Robert K. Myers, husband of Daphne (Krause) of Lancaster, grandchildren Margaret C. Myers of Mountville, Robert A. Myers of Coconut Creek, Florida and Andrew J. Myers (engaged to Morgan L. Bright) of Lancaster. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Cayden D. Myers, Lily C. Myers and Natalie E. Myers all of Mountville. In addition, Edna is survived by a brother Richard Lee Turner, husband of Beverly (Farmer), of Mountville as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A brother Lester Albert Turner preceded her in death.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Edna's life at Marticville United Methodist Church, 641 Marticville Rd., Pequea, PA 17565 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a "tribute gift" contribution to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 or online.To leave online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097