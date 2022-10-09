Edna Mae DeArment Miller, 78, formerly of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center in Lebanon. Born in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna Pearl (Earnest) DeArment. Edna was the wife of the late Lloyd Miller who passed away on May 2, 2017.
Edna is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, William (Miriam) and Samuel (Jeanne) DeArment; and two sisters, Mabel Giddens and Mary A. Freed (Donald).
Services will be private. Edna will be buried with her beloved late husband, Lloyd at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »