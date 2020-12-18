Edna M. Walton, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Keystone Villa.
She was born in Blue Ball to the late Harry G. and Susan E. (Myers) Sensenig and was the wife of the late Paul A. Walton who passed away in 1994.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville, where she was a member of the choir and both a children's and adult Sunday school teacher.
Edna was a Licensed Practical Nurse for the Long Home. She loved her church and family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She also loved to serve others in many ways, but cooking for her family was one of the ways she showed her love. She also gave generously to multiple charities.
Edna raised and nurtured five children, the late Dane C. Walton, the late Jay P. Walton, the late Carol L. Chryst, Deborah J., wife of Robert Butler, Melanie, wife of Dave Maldonado; son-in-law, Richard Chryst; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Raymond, Norman, Samuel, Aaron, Harry, Jr., and Warren Sensenig and three sisters, Elva Steely, Mildred Stuber and infant, Mary Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Rothsville Road, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will take place in the Millport Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edna's memory may be made to her church, Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Rothsville Road, Lititz.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com