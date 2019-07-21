Edna M. Steudler, 83, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in York, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Zorbaugh) Copenheaver. Edna was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Steudler, Jr., and they shared 43 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2017. She was also predeceased by her husband, the late Gerald Geib, who passed in 1973.
Edna worked as a retail clerk for J C Penney and later the Bon-Ton Department Store, from where she retired after many years of service. Earlier in life, she and her husband Ernest were the producers of the Miss Lancaster County Beauty Pageant, and also chaperoned the Lancaster County contestant in the Miss Pennsylvania pageant. Edna was a member of the former James Buchanan, later the Lititz Springs Chapter 499 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and also the J C Penney bowling league for many years. She had a love of owls and hummingbirds, doing word search puzzles and enjoyed going to the beach. Family was very important to her and she found great joy in hosting sleepovers for her grandchildren.
Edna is survived by her children, Scott K. Geib and his wife Cindy of Manheim, Trisha L. Nave and her husband Todd of Brownstown, Judy Steudler, Allen Steudler, and Brian Steudler and his wife Julie, all of Lancaster. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Sandra, Kelly, Peter, Kenneth, Evan, Erica, John, Scott, Romeo and Ethan; her great-grandchildren Annalyn, Robert and Olivia; and a brother, Raymond Copenheaver and his wife Donna of Dayton, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was predeceased by her brother, Robert Copenheaver, and a sister Doris Ferry.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at the Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community for the loving care given to Edna during her stay there.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service which will be held July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be welcomed starting at 10:00am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna's memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com