Edna M. (Martin) Gehman, 95, of Ephrata, passed away on September 5, 2022 as a resident of Ephrata Manor. Born in Terre hill, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mabel (Sensenig) Martin. She was the loving wife of the late George M. Gehman, with whom she shared seventy-four years of marriage until the time of his passing on May 2, 2021.
Edna was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship, where she was one of the founding members. She was a homemaker and a seamstress. She enjoyed quilting, making flower arrangements and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Robert Gehman of Reisterstown, MD, Ronald husband of Connie (Hoffer) Gehman of Goodville, Mabel wife of Calvin Horning of Ulysses, Rosie wife of Barry Martin of East Earl and Sandy wife of Tom Martin of Denver. Also surviving is a son-in-law: Karl Sangrey, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren and a brother: Robert Martin.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter: Helen Sangrey and siblings: Leroy Martin, Paul Martin, B. Wilmer Martin, Anna Musser, Eva Youndt and Harold Martin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the personal care staff at Ephrata Manor for their wonderful care.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at Bethany Grace Fellowship, 400 Reading Road, East Earl PA 17519, with Pastor Steve Benedict officiating. There will be a viewing held from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday morning. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's memory to Ephrata Manors Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata PA 17522.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.