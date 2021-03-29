Edna M. Burkholder, 92, of Ephrata, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Henry B. and Lizzie (Martin) Hoover.
Edna was last employed by Yoder's Market as a deli clerk.
She was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church. A former volunteer at Ephrata Community Hospital, she also enjoyed crocheting items to share with others, reading and traveling.
Surviving are four children: Kenneth married to Carol (Gibbel) Burkholder, Ephrata, Thelma married to Tom Overholt, Fairview, NC, Barbara A. married to Jerold Martin, Lititz, Shirley married to Howard Megill, Rolla, MO, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a brother Henry married to Mabel Hoover, Ephrata.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Anita H. Burkholder and Joan Marie Burkholder, five siblings and two foster siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Hwy., Ephrata. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Edna's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.