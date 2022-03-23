Edna L. Zimmerman, 89, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Earl Sensenig and the late Frank Zimmerman.
Edna is survived by her children, A. Jean, wife of Sanford Martin, John, husband of Lucy (Weaver) Zimmerman, Marilyn, wife of Eugene Martin, M. Jean, wife of Frank Shank, Kurt, husband of Melody (Hurst) Zimmerman and Janet Zimmerman.
She was affectionately known as Granny to 23 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
Edna was a longtime member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church. She spent many winters enjoying the sunny warm weather in Pinecraft Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Eli and Macie (Longenecker) Hess. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Emma.
Granny was a friend to many and prayer warrior to all. She loved the Lord and witnessed for Him even during her last days. She always said "If I can't do anything, at least I can pray."
Our entire family wants to extend our gratitude to Deb Newell for her companionship and late in life care to Edna. The family would also like to thank Caring Hospice of Lancaster and the ICU staff at UPMC Lititz.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edna's memory may be made to New Life for Girls, 5925 Lewisburg Road, Dover, PA 17315.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.