Edna Jane Hauck, of Elizabethtown and formerly of Lancaster, passed away six days after her 105th birthday on June 6, 2023, at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, where she had resided for the last four years. She was the loving wife of LaVerne S. Hauck, who passed away in 2007. Edna will be missed by her son LaVerne S. Jr., husband of Bonnie L. (Bush) Hauck, of Elizabethtown.
Edna was a graduate of Manheim Township High School Class of 1938. She later graduated from Preston Retreat Maternity Hospital, Philadelphia, where she earned her Obstetrical Nursing degree, graduating in 1941. Upon returning to Lancaster, Edna worked as a private duty nurse for several years and later worked for the Slaymaker Lock Company in Lancaster. In 1952, Edna began working for the former Lancaster Press, retiring in 1981. After retirement, Edna worked for the morning preschool program for the Hempfield School District.
Edna's faith was a fundamental part of her life and she served her Lord in many different ways every day. She was an active member of the Pearl Street United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for both children and adults. She was an avid golfer and loved to play at both Four Seasons Golf Club in Landisville and Overlook Golf Course in Lancaster. Edna was the scorekeeper for the Four Seasons Ladies League, and she called in the scores from each day's play to the Lancaster Newspaper for publication. When Edna was unable to get on the golf course to stay active, she enjoyed classes at the Hempfield Recreation Center. Edna also enjoyed working on crafts, knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Ida Mae (Black) Sprenkle. She was predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Bill Sprenkle, and two sisters, Hazel Graeff and Isabelle Childs.
A Memorial Service will be held at Sell Chapel, 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, on July 10, 2023, at 2 P.M. Family and Friends will be received from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. at Sell Chapel. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village of Elizabethtown, c/o Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To register online condolences, please visit Edna's memorial page at wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com.