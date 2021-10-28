Edna Irene (Gruber) Tyson, 82, of Annville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021. She was born Thursday, May 18, 1939 to the late Norman and Mary (Frey) Gruber. She is predeceased by her loving husband Paul Tyson.
Edna loved to travel; she was also a faithful member of the Lebanon Valley Bible Church. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her children: Karen Roeting, Linda Spayde and companion Rich Ehrhart, Robert Tyson and wife Marilyn, and Kevin Tyson and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Jeremy, Nathan, Elizabeth, and Aaron Roeting, and Casandra Tyson-Talbott and husband John, and John and Alex Yedinak; great-grandchildren, Summer, Joey, Jazmine, Jacob, Chase, and Olivia Roeting, Isabella Ramos, and Jace Yedinak; and 2 siblings. She is predeceased by her daughter, Elaine Tyson, grandson, Brandon Roeting, her son-in-law, Jeff Roeting, and 10 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021 at 11 AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to her church, Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.