Edna H. Weiler, 87, of Manheim, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Churchtown to the late John M. and Lena (Horning) Martin, and was married to Harvey M. Weiler for 64 years until his death in 2017. Edna was a homemaker and a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by her 6 children, Lloyd M., husband of Sharon (Martin) Weiler, Manheim, Ruth M. Weiler, Manheim, Mervin M., husband of Mabel (Martin) Weiler, Womelsdorf, Edith, wife of Rufus Zimmerman, Manheim, Earla, wife of Ervin Oberholtzer, Lititz, Nelson, husband of Janice (Nolt) Weiler, Manheim, 32 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Irvin, husband of Nora (Buckwalter) Martin, a sister, Anna, wife of Hershey Martin, brother-in-law, Aaron Horst, sisters-in-law, Martha Weaver, Verna Hahn, and Mary Huber. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by infant twin brothers and siblings, Alta Horst, Raymond Martin, John Martin, Leroy Martin, Earl Martin, Lena Martin, Allen Martin, and sisters-in-law, Arlene Zimmerman and Minerva Martin.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Midway Reception Center, 210 East Lexington Road, Lititz. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Midway Reception Center with additional services at Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz at 9:30 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
