Edna H. (Leach) Huck, 93, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia. Born Wednesday, January 25, 1928, in Debach, England, she was the daughter of the late "Thatch" and Jesse Leach. She was married to the late Albert B. Huck until his death on August 17, 1981.
Edna worked as the head cook in the cafeteria at the former Riverview Elementary School, Marietta. She was also a member of Zion's United Church of Christ, Marietta. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by a daughter, Jo Anne Lentine, married to Larry, of Burlington, CT. Also surviving are five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Vickie J. Huck, of Marietta, as well as Edna's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda C. Winters and a son, Charles E. Huck.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614, on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 AM with the Reverend Daniel W. Shahan officiating. Burial will follow in Marietta Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edna's memory to Zion's United Church of Christ, 3 South Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547, www.zions-uccmarietta.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com