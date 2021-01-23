Edna G. Weaver, 80, of Leola, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born in West Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Anna Mae Groff Martin. She was the loving wife of Landis W. Weaver for 60 years 11 months. She was a homemaker and a member of the Centerville Mennonite Church. Edna was a loving and caring person with interest in the lives of friends and family.
Beside her husband, she is survived by: Lamar M. husband of Bonnie Hoover Weaver of Denver, Darvin M. husband of Cheryl Sweigart Weaver of Jonestown, Sherwin M. husband of Sheila Martin Weaver of Leola, Dorinda Kay wife of Brendle S. Martin of Myerstown, Quentin M. husband of Sara Ann Stoltzfoos Weaver of Leola; 33 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane wife of Lloyd Nolt of Lititz, Louella wife of Mark Good of Dalton, OH, Vera Mae wife of Carl Zimmerman of Fredricksburg, Earl husband of Grace Martin of Ephrata and Ellen Kirby of Lincoln City, OR.
She was preceded in death by: a son, Reynold M. Weaver, grandson, Chadwin E. Weaver and great-grandson, Andrian Hindal.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Centerville Mennonite Church, 201 Sensenig Rd., Ephrata, PA. Friends may call on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 1-4 PM and 5-8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 Lexington Road, Lititz. Interment will be in Centerville Mennonite Church Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
