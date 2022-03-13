Edna G. Martin, 91, of Lititz, was welcomed by Jesus and her Heavenly family on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Landis Homes, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian B. and Esther D. Rohrer Groff. She was the loving wife of the late Roy M. Martin who passed away in December 2001. Edna assisted her husband at their market stand, C.Z. Martin & Sons at Lancaster Central Market. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church since 1954 where she taught Bible school and Sunday school, she was part of Women's Ministries and the sewing circle. Edna was also a member of Rohrerstown Fire Company Auxiliary. Her interests included gardening flowers and vegetables, crocheting, home sewing, canning, making crafts, and writing letters of encouragement. Her greatest joy was her family and being involved in their lives in any way possible.
Surviving are four children, Karen M. wife of Howard Russell, Canyon Lake, TX, Darrell R. husband of Katherine Hoke Martin, Lititz, Nancy M. wife of Ron Rickerhauser, Fredericksburg, TX, Steven D. husband of Rikke Pederson Martin, Sherborn, MA, five grandchildren, and three step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Martin, a son-in-law, William Griffin, three brothers, Lloyd, Marvin, and Clarence Groff, two sisters, Mary Leaman, Anna Mae Landis, and a sister-in-law, Edna Groff.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving staff at Cedar and Conestoga Houses at Landis Homes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Edna's Memorial Service at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Edna's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to a charity of one's choice. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com