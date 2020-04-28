Edna F. Trostle, 99, formerly of Denver and Ephrata, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Luther Acres, Lititz, where she resided since 2000.
Born May 4, 1920 in Ephrata, she was a daughter of the late Sherman and Lillian Levering Leed. She was the wife of Glenn D. Trostle for 67 years before his passing on July 19, 2013.
A confident homemaker, she was a 25-year employee of the F&M Hat Company in Denver prior to her retirement in 1979. She attended the Reamstown Church of God. She enjoyed singing and, in her earlier days, was a soloist at weddings and local churches.
She is predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Leed and Esther Kiehl; and four brothers, Phares, Melvin, Sherman and Arthur Leed. She is survived by a brother, Larry B. Leed of Summerfield FL; a daughter, Yvonne A. Bingeman, Manheim, and a son, Randy Trostle, Elizabethtown.
Special appreciation and thanks to all the staff and caregivers at the Healthcare Center at Luther Acres for the care, love and support afforded Edna during her stay at the Center.
A private graveside service with interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Denver, officiated by Pastor Joel R. Hainley. If desired, contributions in Edna's memory can be made to Luthercare, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or Reamstown Church of God, PO Box 98, Stevens, PA 17578. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »